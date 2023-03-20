Chennai Super Kings Star Provides Big Update About MS Dhoni's IPL Future Ahead Of The Start Of 2023 Edition

There has been alot of speculation before the start of 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that former India captain MS Dhoni could be playing his final season of the T20 league. MS Dhoni is leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, Chennai who has lifted the IPL title on four occasions will face the defending champion Gujarat Titans on March 31.

However, in what could be some great news for Dhoni fans around the globe, CSK fast bowler, Deepak Chahar has brushed aside all the speculations. In a recent interview with News India Sports, he clarified that there is no official statement about his retirement and he will continue to play.

"No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn't. Hopefully, he will play more. We don't know any such thing, we want him to play as much as he can," Chahar told News India Sports.

He further added, "He knows when to retire, we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play, it's a privilege to play under him. It has been a dream to play with him. He's in good touch as well, you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year."