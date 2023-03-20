Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings Star Provides Big Update About MS Dhoni's IPL Future Ahead Of The Start Of 2023 Edition

Chennai Super Kings Star Provides Big Update About MS Dhoni's IPL Future Ahead Of The Start Of 2023 Edition

Chennai who has lifted the IPL title on four occasions will face the defending champion Gujarat Titans on March 31.

Updated: March 20, 2023 8:48 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: There has been alot of speculation before the start of 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that former India captain MS Dhoni could be playing his final season of the T20 league. MS Dhoni is leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, Chennai who has lifted the IPL title on four occasions will face the defending champion Gujarat Titans on March 31.

However, in what could be some great news for Dhoni fans around the globe, CSK fast bowler, Deepak Chahar has brushed aside all the speculations. In a recent interview with News India Sports, he clarified that there is no official statement about his retirement and he will continue to play.

"No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn't. Hopefully, he will play more. We don't know any such thing, we want him to play as much as he can," Chahar told News India Sports.

He further added, "He knows when to retire, we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play, it's a privilege to play under him. It has been a dream to play with him. He's in good touch as well, you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year."

Dhoni has already joined the CSK camp and is set to take the field. The legendary player has started playing in the IPL back in 2008 and has represented the Super Kings in 13 seasons.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Chennai Super Kings Star Provides Big Update About MS Dhoni's IPL Future Ahead Of The Start Of 2023 Edition
WATCH: Chris Gayle Explains Why RCB Has Not Managed To Win A Single IPL Title In 15 Years
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey Ahead Of Upcoming Season
He Is Weird When It Comes To Eating: Ex-CSK Batter Reveals MS Dhoni's Strange Eating Habits
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma Picks Aman Khan A Good Future Prospect
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Chennai Super Kings Star Provides Big Update About MS Dhoni's IPL Future Ahead Of The Start Of 2023 Edition

Chennai Super Kings Star Provides Big Update About MS Dhoni'...

WATCH: Chris Gayle Explains Why RCB Has Not Managed To Win A Single IPL Title In 15 Years

WATCH: Chris Gayle Explains Why RCB Has Not Managed To Win A...

Rohit Sharma Heaps Massive Praise For Mitchell Marsh, Says 'Definitely In Top 3 & 4 When It Comes To Power Hitting'

Rohit Sharma Heaps Massive Praise For Mitchell Marsh, Says '...

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Twitter Floods With Memes As Australia Crushes India With 10 Wickets

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Twitter Floods With Memes As Australia ...

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's Fifer Steals Show As Australia Beat India By 10 Wickets

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's Fifer Steals Show As Au...

Advertisement