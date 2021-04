Sam Curran is there for a quick chat. He says that he has been in India for a while and he has spent a good bit of time. Adds that this is the new world they live in. Goes onto say the banter between him and Tom is fun and Tom is a calm person. Tells that it is very different to the last time they played in India and it is strange but the pitch is really good. Tells that it is about utilizing their skills and hopes to start well this evening. Goes onto say that there will be some sledges with his brother Tom.Â