Chennai, on the other hand, had a poor season in 2020 here in UAE but this time, they have made a terrific start, winning 2-in-2 and are looking a side which is at top of their game at the moment. Their batting is doing well and their bowling has kept getting better and better as each game has progressed. It favours Chennai at the moment but the way Kolkata have been playing, it promises to be an exciting contest.