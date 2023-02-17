Chetan Sharma Resigns As BCCI Chief Selector Following Sting Operation

The BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned on Friday, just a few days after the sting operation came to light. Sharma disclosed in a Zee media sting that the players had been taking injections to speed up their recovery from injuries and make them fit for selection.

Sharma had also disclosed that former captain Kohli and former BCCI president Ganguly had an ego dispute. He also stated that, despite being 80% to 85% fit, many players take injections to speed up their return to competitive cricket.

The former cricketer also claimed that he and the team's management disagreed about whether Bumrah would return from a stress fracture in time for the September T20I series against Australia.

He also said that the BCCI used to give opportunities to younger players in the T20I game in order to "rest" big players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya is the team's future captain and will succeed Rohit in the long run.

He admitted that he gave chances to 15 to 20 team members, including Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Hooda.

There were rumors that he might be removed from his position as chief selector shortly after his revelations. Based on the initial inputs, it has occurred and he has carried it out himself.