For Me, He Is My Soldier: Ravi Shastri Reserves Huge Praise For Cheteshwar Pujara Ahead Of His 100th Test

Former India coach, Ravi Shastri lavished huge praise on star India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who will be playing his 100th Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday. The second Test of the series between India and Australia will be a special moment for the India right-hander, who has been one of the mainstays of Indian batting for the last decade.

Talking about Pujara, Shastri said that the best way to describe India's No 3 will be to call him a 'warrior' and he will always remain a 'soldier' for him - a servant of Indian cricket in its truest form.

"I said then and I say this today, he is a warrior. For me he is my soldier, like I had said after the Gabba Test. He is a warrior. If India managed to create history by winning two series in Australia, Pujara had a massive role to play in those achievements. Massive," Shastri told Cricbuzz.

"He is a quiet operator who can be lethal when needed. He has done yeoman service to Indian cricket and is a quintessential professional. Many congratulations to him on the 100th Test," said the former India head coach.

While Pujara has often been criticised for his slow batting but at times that was exactly what the team needed, his biggest strength being his stubbornness.

"His biggest strength is his stubbornness, a quality that players have and it has stood him in good stead for most of his career. His ability to be a little more flexible in the latter half of his career has enhanced his batting strength," the 60-year-old added.

"His contribution to Indian cricket is his ability to hold on to that No 3 position for such a long time. When Rahul Dravid finished, he had big boots to fill. To take that position and retain it for over a decade and 100 Tests is a tribute to his skills, ability and quality. Yes, he owned that place after Dravid's retirement."

"One has to see the conditions before what is expected of a No 3. The strategy will differ from condition to condition and situation to situation. For someone to last that long and play 100 Test matches is an ample manifestation of the fact that he has been doing most things right," Shastri further added.

Shastri, while recalling some of Pujara's performance against Bangladesh in the recently-concluded Test series said that it is proven quality and his performance against pace and spin all around the globe just goes on to vindicate that point.

"He is a quality batsman against spin bowling because he has played so much domestic cricket. For someone who has played 100 Tests, it is a proven quality. He has got runs in South Africa, England and Australia and the West Indies. He has got runs all over the world. What else do you want? He got a 100 and 90 in a Test in Bangladesh recently (in December last year in Chattogram). You must be remembering what the spinners had done to us in Bangladesh. He got runs everywhere," he concluded.