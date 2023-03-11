Cheteshwar Pujara Achieves Two Big Batting Milestones Against Australia During 4th Test

The ongoing Test is Pujara's 24th Test against the Baggy Greens.

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday (March 11) achieved two milestones against Australia during the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

The right-handed batter is playing his 102nd red-ball game, became the fourth Indian batter after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and current head coach Rahul Dravid to complete 2000 runs against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's history. He is sixth batter overall who has scored more than 2,000 runs.

Before the starting of the match in Ahmedabad Pujara needed nine runs, to complete 2000 runs. On the third day of the test he -joined the elite club by scoring 9 runs. The ongoing Test is Pujara's 24th Test against the Baggy Greens. The right-handed batter from Saurashtra will look to add many more runs to his tally and put India in a commanding position.

Apart from completing 2000 runs against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy overall, Pujara also completed 1000 runs against the world's No. 1 Test team, Australia, in India. In this list as well, he is the fourth Indian after Tendulkar, Laxman, and Dravid.

The 2023 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is an unforgettable series for Pujara, he has only managed to score one fifty in five innings and before the start of the ongoing test he scored 7, 0, 31*, 1, and 59.

This test is a must-win match for India if they want to qualify in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. A direct win at the Narendra Modi Stadium will help Rohit Sharma and Co. qualify for the title showdown that will take place at the Oval from June 7 to June 11. Whereas if India fails to secure a win, then their chances will depend on the result of the two-match Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.