Cheteshwar Pujara calls Ajinkya Rahane’s MCG century ‘character-defining’ after retirement, says…

Terming Ajinkya Rahane’s match-winning century against Australia in the 2020 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne as a ‘character-defining’ moment, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara praised his long-time batting partner’s leadership and generosity, following him announcing his retirement from international cricket.

Rahane played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India, with his last international appearance coming in a Test match against the West Indies in July 2023. Rahane made 5077 runs in Tests at an average of 38.46 with 12 centuries, while amassing 2962 ODI runs at average of 35.26 with three hundreds.

Pujara called Rahane’s MCG century his defining knock and finest leadership display

He also made 375 T20I runs at a strike rate of 113.29. He led India in six Tests, of which they won four and drew two, apart from being in 2015 ODI World Cup and 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups.

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Reflecting on Rahane’s stellar career and their memorable partnerships, Pujara hailed his ability to stay calm under pressure and lead without an ego, particularly during India’s historic 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph after the debacle of 36 all out in Adelaide.

“If you want to understand Ajinkya Rahane, the person, the player, the character, the leader and the team man, watch his century against Australia in the Boxing Day Test in 2020. That century by Ajju, as I call him, was a character-defining innings.

“It was the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, after India collapsed to 36 all out in Adelaide the previous week. Ajju was leading the side in Melbourne after Virat (Kohli) had to head back to India for the birth of his child. There was pressure but Ajju didn’t let it get to him while batting.

“He just kept playing his game. We were losing wickets but he stood his ground and eventually got his century. For me that was one of the best innings under pressure – leading as a captain and showing the team how to bat in those conditions,” Pujara wrote in his column for Cricinfo on Saturday.

Pujara hails Rahane’s selfless leadership and calm mindset

Highlighting Rahane’s inclusive leadership style in the absence of key players, Pujara noted how the Mumbai-based right-handed batter empowered senior players to mentor the younger members of the side.

“Ajju told us to feel free to communicate with the younger players in whatever way we wanted, to give them whatever inputs we had. What such a thing does is create an environment where everyone’s voice is heard, and although you are not in a leadership role, you’re still contributing.

“His strength as a captain was to keep things very simple. There was no ego about who was the best in the team. Everything was about ensuring you got the best out of all the players,” he added.

Recalling their crucial 118-run partnership during the 2017 Bengaluru Test against Australia, Pujara shared an anecdote illustrating Rahane’s composure under aggressive opposition banter. “At one point in the first innings in Bengaluru, we were in trouble, and when we were walking off at one point, Australia were in such a commanding position that they were almost celebrating a win.

“From there we had a massive partnership – adding 118 together in the second innings – which turned out to be a series-defining contribution. As we were walking off the field at tea on day three, I was getting a little provoked by the Aussies trying to sledge us, and I started talking back to them, telling them that the game was not over yet and that we’d see what happened. Ajju said to me: “Don’t get affected. Let’s focus on the partnership and our bats will do the talking.” And eventually that’s what happened,” Pujara recalled.

Pujara also addressed the challenges both batters faced towards the end of their international careers, including being dropped from the side for good in 2023. “Dealing with disappointments and frustrations like being dropped or not being selected, which was the case for both Ajju and myself towards the end of our international careers, is part of the journey.

“Naturally, we both spoke a lot about this but one thing we reminded each other about is that there will be outside noise and that is something you can’t control. We both felt that the sad part is that even when you have contributed for the country for a long time, sometimes when you’re going through a tough time as a batter, you don’t get enough backing from the team management,” he said.

Signing off with advice for Rahane as he transitions into life post-retirement, Pujara urged him to focus on family and enjoy living life. “I’m India Test cap No. 266, and my suggestion to Test cap No. 278 is to try and enjoy this time, because you have missed out a lot when it comes to spending time with your family, with your friends, and even enjoying life.

“Because every single day when you woke up, you were always thinking of training, running, gym sessions. So try and relax, enjoy this phase of life and forget about what happened in the past. It’s important for every cricketer to move on from the game. Don’t hold onto the past.”

With IANS Inputs.