Cheteshwar Pujara Continues Red-hot Form, Smashes 132 Runs off 90 balls| Watch Video

London: Star India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his third hundred of the Royal London One-Day Cup on Tuesday. He has been in fine form in the English county cricket this season. Representing Sussex, Pujara hammered 132 off 90 balls to help his team reach 400 for four in 50 overs against Middlesex.

A century from just 75 balls for @cheteshwar1. ? ? Just phemeomenal. ? pic.twitter.com/z6vrKyqDfp Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 23, 2022

His attacking knock was studded with 20 fours and a couple of sixes. Opener Tom Alsop top-scored in the innings with 189 off 155 balls. The Indian batsman’s county team has done well in the tournament so far.

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara had blasted a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire. He then smashed his career-best List A score of 174 in the match against Surrey. This change in his batting will certainly help him to make the case for a place in India’s limited-over side.

Following his prolific run in the county championship, Cheteshwar Pujara had made a comeback to the Indian team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England last month. Indian fans are shocked by this change in Pujara’s batting. See reactions:

Can he repeat that in indian domestic… better bowlers there IMO…. (@alchhimaharaj) August 23, 2022

Turning into an all format player for sussex . Deep Darji (@DeepDarji16_) August 23, 2022

Unreal consistency . (@manisayzz) August 23, 2022

What a footwork by pujara and shot is fabulous ??? cheteshwar pujara 2.0 Ramiz Ansari (@RamizAn10546315) August 23, 2022