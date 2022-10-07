Cheteshwar Pujara surprised the cricketing world and fans all around the globe by making a surprise announcement of his joining a new cricket team. The Indian batter used his social media to make this announcement. However, he has not revealed the name of a team or franchise he would be playing for, it will be unveiled on Monday, 10th October.

Pujara has been one of the most dependable batters for Team India in the longest format of the game and has scored 6792 runs with an average of 43.81 in 96 test matches he has played for Team India. His ODI career only consists of 4 matches and he was never included in the squad for the shortest format of the game.

It feels great to start this new innings! Can you guess my new team’s name? Stay tuned for more updates! #NewTeam #Cricket #Surprise pic.twitter.com/2fUPZbTXql Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 7, 2022

The renowned Indian batter was going through a rough patch lately and decided to take part in the County Cricket Championship where he scored 614 runs with a splendid batting average of 102.33 in 8 matches.

Pujara was struggling to cement his place in the test squad as people started criticizing his performance in the sole format of the game he used to represent India. After a successful stint at the County Championship, it was expected that he would once again make a return on the test side.

Although, his recent post made sure that Pujara would be playing for more than one team or franchise following his return. In his post, he wrote a caption saying “It feels great to start this new innings! Can you guess my new team’s name? Stay tuned for more updates!”

Fans believe he would be playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but it is still hard to come around single speculation. Fans would have to wait till Monday for the complete announcement.