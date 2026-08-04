Cheteshwar Pujara explains the mental shift behind Ravindra Jadeja’s Test success

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes Ravindra Jadeja’s evolution into an attack-minded bowler has been one of the biggest factors behind his success in Test cricket, saying the all-rounder now approaches every delivery with the intention of claiming a wicket rather than merely containing runs.

Speaking ahead of India’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Pujara said Jadeja has undergone a significant mental transformation in recent years, making him an even more potent weapon in the longest format.

Pujara credits Jadeja’s aggressive bowling mindset before Sri Lanka Test series

The two-match series begins at the Galle International Stadium from August 15 to 19, while the second Test will be played in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

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“Earlier, when Ravindra Jadeja used to bowl, his mindset was not to give away too many runs, especially in red-ball cricket. If there was a little help in the wicket, then he would try to take wickets. But if the wicket was not conducive to bowlers, his focus was on restricting the runs,” Pujara told Jio Star.

“But now, he has understood his own strengths and is bowling accordingly. In every game, he is trying to land the ball in the line of the stumps and get the batter out,” he added.

Jadeja’s return strengthens India’s spin attack ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Pujara explained that the left-arm spinner’s outlook has become far more aggressive, allowing him to explore different angles and variations without compromising control.

“Earlier, his mindset was a little more defensive, but now he is delivering every ball with the purpose of taking a wicket. So, you think a little more about your game. You use the crease a little better, try to go wider, and adjust your length according to the batter. That mental shift is very important for the game,” he explained.

Jadeja is set to return to Test cricket after an extended absence. The veteran left-arm spinner suffered an elbow injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, forcing him to miss India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan last month despite the hosts registering a comfortable victory.

The upcoming series in Sri Lanka will mark Jadeja’s first Test appearance since November 2025, when he featured in India’s two-match home series against South Africa.

The 37-year-old made valuable contributions with the ball in that series. In the opening Test at Eden Gardens, he claimed four wickets, all of which came in the second innings. He followed that with another impressive outing in the second Test at Guwahati, taking two wickets in the first innings before adding four more in the second to finish the match with six wickets.

With spin expected to play a decisive role on Sri Lankan pitches, Jadeja’s return provides India with a major boost as they look to strengthen their World Test Championship final chances.

With IANS Inputs.