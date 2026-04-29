Cheteshwar Pujara hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘pure cinema’ knock against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara commended the young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his approach and composure under pressure after Rajasthan Royals secured a dramatic six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in their latest IPL 2026 clash.

Sooryavanshi’s explosive start sets the tone

Rajasthan began their chase of 223 runs with a strong start, largely driven by Sooryavanshi’s explosive innings, scoring 43 runs off just 16 balls. This set a solid foundation for the team’s pursuit, which culminated in an unbeaten partnership between Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey, leading to their successful chase.

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‘Pure cinema’: Pujara lauds young batter

Reflecting on the young batter’s impact, Pujara emphasized the clarity and fearlessness demonstrated in the player’s approach, which has contributed to his exceptional performance this season.

“It’s pure cinema watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bat. The way he approaches every bowler with that fearless mindset is remarkable. He simply watches the ball and backs himself to strike it. What stands out is that even when the opposition knows he’s going to attack, they still struggle to contain him. That consistency, combined with his fearless intent in the Powerplay, is what gives his team a decisive edge and sets up games like this,” Pujara told JioStar.

Chahal leads Punjab’s middle-over fightback

In a competitive match, Rajasthan managed to achieve a successful run chase; however, Punjab made a significant comeback during the middle overs of the game. This resurgence was primarily attributed to the exceptional performance of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who played a pivotal role by taking three important wickets. His efforts were instrumental in decelerating the scoring rate, thereby giving Punjab an opportunity to regain control of the contest.

Pujara highlights Chahal’s smart variations

Pujara acknowledged Chahal’s ability to adapt and persist with his variations, even under pressure from aggressive batters.

“Yuzvendra Chahal was exceptional, especially in the way he used his variations. Even after being hit, he had the courage to keep flighting the ball, changing his pace and lines to create opportunities. His control over speed, ranging from the mid-70s to the mid-90s, makes it difficult for batters to settle. In T20 cricket, that variation is crucial, and what stood out was his willingness to stick to his plans and attack, which made it a very impactful spell,” he said.

Rajasthan complete chase to hand Punjab first defeat

Rajasthan successfully chased down the target set by Punjab, achieving victory with four balls remaining in the match. This win marked a significant moment, as it dealt Punjab their first defeat of the season.