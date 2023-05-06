It's just what Pujara does. ?

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara created history as he became the sixth Indian to cross 19,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He achieved this milestone during his unbeaten century against Worcestershire.

3rd consecutive century for Cheteshwar Pujara for Sussex. He's unstoppable, what a preparation for him for the WTC Final.

By completing 19 thousand runs in first-class cricket, Pujara joined an elite list of Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

Gavaskar tops the list of Indian batters with 25,834 runs from 348 games, followed by Tendulkar with 25,396 runs from 310 games.

The Mumbai duo is followed by India's current head coach and former skipper Rahul Dravid (23,794 from 298 matches), NCA head VVS Laxman (19,730 from 267 games) and Ranji Trophy's all-time leading run-getter Wasim Jaffer (19,410 runs in 260 games).

Pujara led the charge against the opponent's 264 runs the their first innings. In total he scored 136 off 189 balls.

He is a part of Indian squad for the World Test Championship Final against Australia, which begins on June 7 at the Oval in London. He is currently sharing dressing room with Australia's Steve Smith.

Pujara said that it will be mixed feelings, playing alongside Smith with whom he would be locked in a tough fight within three weeks of sharing the dressing room.

"We will be playing the WTC final, so it will be mixed feelings. On the field we always have good battles, but off the field we are good friends."