Cheteshwar Pujara Makes A HUGE Statement After Getting Dropped From The Indian Test Team For West Indies Tour

Cheteshwar Pujara has given his first reaction after being dropped from the Indian Test squad for the West Indies tour.

Updated: June 24, 2023 5:16 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: The BCCI recently announced the squad for the all-format tour of the West Indies. The squad saw several changes, with youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar earning a Test call up. On the other hand, veteran batter Chesteshwar Pujara was dropped from the Test team. Speculations are rife that BCCI has moved on from Pujara, who had a horrible outing in the World Test Championship final.

Experts have varied opinions on Pujara's snub from the Test team. Sunil Gavaskar particularly was not happy with Pujara's axing and said that he was made a scapegoat as the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also did not do well in the WTC final.

A BCCI source confirmed that Pujara was selected for the WTC final as selectors didn't want to change the team ahead of the WTC final. The source dropped a big hint that Pujara's Test career is all but over.

"Once he failed in Australia series at home, there was very little chance for him but selectors didn't want to change things ahead of WTC final," a BCCI source in know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Twin failures at Oval sealed his fate. SS Das was in London for WTC final. He must have had a word with head coach Rahul Dravid and intimated his panel's thought-process post final," the source added.

Cheteshwar Pujara Reacts After Being Dropped From The Indian Test Team For West Indies Tour

Meanwhile, Pujara post sub from the Test team reacted to his axing. Pujara posted a video on his social media account where he was seen practising, making a statement that his career is not over yet.

