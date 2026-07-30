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  • Cheteshwar Pujara pays emotional tribute after Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement 

Cheteshwar Pujara pays emotional tribute after Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement 

Cheteshwar Pujara pays emotional tribute after Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details and statements.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 30, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

Published On Jul 30, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 30, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara pays tribute after Rahane's retirement

Cheteshwar Pujara pays tribute after Ajinkya Rahane's retirement

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara paid an emotional tribute to long-time teammate Ajinkya Rahane after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats on Thursday, describing it as a privilege to have shared the dressing room and built unforgettable memories alongside one of India’s most dependable Test cricketers.

Cheteshwar Pujara pays heartfelt tribute to Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane called time on a 12-year international career that featured 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, leaving behind a legacy defined by overseas success and inspirational leadership.

Pujara, who forged several crucial partnerships with Rahane in India’s middle order across memorable overseas tours, congratulated his former teammate on a career he believes will be remembered with pride.

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“Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya! It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that will always fondly remember. Wishing you and the family the absolute best in this next chapter,” Pujara wrote on X.

Rahane’s overseas heroics and historic Gabba triumph defined his legacy

Pujara and Rahane were central figures in India’s Test resurgence during the previous decade, forming a dependable middle-order partnership in challenging overseas conditions. Together, they played pivotal roles in landmark victories in England, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies, often rescuing India from difficult situations with composed and resilient batting.

Rahane’s career reached its defining moment during India’s historic 2020-21 Test series triumph in Australia. After India’s 36-run collapse in Adelaide and Virat Kohli’s departure on paternity leave, Rahane captained the side to an extraordinary 2-1 comeback, leading from the front with a century in Melbourne before overseeing the famous series-clinching victory at the Gabba.

Across 85 Tests, Rahane amassed 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46 with 12 centuries, eight of which came outside India. He also scored 2,962 runs in 90 ODIs and represented India in 20 T20 Internationals. As Test captain, he remained unbeaten, winning four of his six matches and drawing the other two.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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