Cheteshwar Pujara Picks Pat Cummins As The Toughest Bowler He Faced In His Career

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has picked Australia captain Pat Cummins as the toughest bowler he has faced in his career. Pujara said that Cummins is hard to face in Australian conditions.

The two stalwarts will be up against each other in the upcoming four-match Test series, set to get underway on February 9 in Nagpur. Pujara was also asked about one bowler from the past whom he would like to face and he picked the legendary pacer Glenn McGrath.

"I would go with Pat Cummins. In Australia," Pujara said in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.

Pujara also picked Brian Lara as the batter whom he would like to bat. "I have never played any cricket with him (Lara). I was part of IPL, but I was not able to play with him".

When asked about his most memorable innings in Test cricket, Pujara picked his impressive 92-run knock against Australia in Bengaluru in 2017.

The last year has been a good one for Pujara. After a dream County season for Sussex, Pujara also scored his first Test hundred in over four years against Bangladesh. Co-Incidentally, Pujara's last Test hundred before the Bangladesh series came against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Test series back in 2019 after which he went through a massive slump and lost his place in the Indian team.