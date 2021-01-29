India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara talked about his work process during the Australia tour. Pujara was the second-highest run-getter for India in the historic series win Down Under. He showed extreme grit and resilience as he faced 928 balls in the Test series.

Pujara revealed he talked to head coach Ravi Shastri about his batting process and got positive feedback from him

“I trusted my preparation but at the same time, there was a lot of pressure which didn’t help. So I told myself that I have to do something.

“There were so many things which I had to process in my head, which I did. I spoke to the batting coach, spoke to Ravi bhai (Shastri). Most of the feedback that I got was positive, I was batting well and just had to continue the way I had been batting without any baggage in my head,” Pujara told Sports Today.

Pujara might have not scored big runs during the series like the 2018/19 tour where he was the leading run-scorer (521), but he fought like a warrior against a fierce bowling attack. He scored 271 runs and dealt with several body-blows during the series especially in the second innings of the Brisbane Test where he scored his slowest half-century in Test cricket. He took 196 balls to reach the 50-run mark.

Pujara claimed that former India coach Anil Kumble’s 2017 plan to tackle Nathan Lyon helped him during this series.

“I also got a text from Anil bhai (Kumble) because I was in touch with him. He told me ‘you have to play in a certain manner’. The gameplan which he told me in 2017 has been helping me play well against Nathan Lyon,” Pujara said.

Pujara has been included in India’s squad for the first two Tests against England. Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave after the first Test during the Australia tour, will lead the team against England. The first Test match of the series will commence on February 5 in Chennai.