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Cheteshwar Pujara reveals THIS star refused to bowl him in the nets, his name is…

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara reveals a star player refused to bowl him in the nets. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 07, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

Published On Aug 07, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 07, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

Pujara reveals THIS star refused to bowl him in the nets

Pujara reveals THIS star refused to bowl him in the nets

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara revealed a light-hearted moment involving Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood during their time together at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), recalling how the quick jokingly refused to bowl to him in the nets after battling him endlessly in Test cricket.

Having spent hours facing Hazlewood during India’s memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy series victories in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21, Pujara shared the humorous exchange with Hazlewood during his time of being with CSK in the IPL.

Pujara recalls a star player refused him to bowl in the nets.

During the Australia series in 2018 and 2021, I played a lot against Josh Hazlewood. Then I got picked by CSK. The first time I went to bat in the nets, Hazlewood refused to bowl to me. He said, ‘I won’t bowl to him.’ Even though he was my teammate, he refused.

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He joked that he had bowled to me far too much over the previous few months before the IPL, so he wasn’t going to bowl to me again. He was kidding, but he actually didn’t bowl to me,” said Pujara on JioHotstar’s series ‘Cheeky Singles‘.

Reflecting on his early IPL career, Pujara, who played 103 Tests for India, also recalled experiencing a “fanboy moment” when meeting Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner, actor-producer Shah Rukh Khan, though he noted that team culture and cricket development remain a player’s primary priority over celebrity presence.

Pujara recalls fanboy moment with Shah Rukh Khan, stresses cricket comes first

I started with KKR. Shah Rukh Khan was the owner there. When I met him for the first time, I definitely had that fanboy moment. But when you think about cricket, you can’t think, ‘Just because Shah Rukh Khan is the owner, I want to stay here.

You want to be there because of the environment the franchise creates, the opportunity to learn from legendary players, play alongside them, and improve your cricket. That is what matters,” he added.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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