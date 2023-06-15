Cheteshwar Pujara Set To Be Dropped, Sanju Samson's Return Confirmed For India Tour Of West Indies 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara is set to be dropped from the India squad for the West Indies tour, with Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to replace him in the team. Sanju Samson is also likely to return for the ODI and T20I series.

New Delhi: After a disappointing show in the WTC final, India will kick start the new World Test Championship cycle against the West Indies in an away tour. The team will play a multi-format series against the Caribbeans which will include two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

There has been a debate on the India squad for the Test series, given the lacklustre show by some of the senior players in the previous cycle which has raised calls for change in the Test squad. The BCCI is not in favour of a major change up but veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara could lose his place in the Test squad after a horrible show in WTC final against Australia, read a report in Cricbuzz. Pujara has scored just one hundred in the last 52 innings since 2020. The report further states that Yashasvi Jaiswal could replace Pujara in the squad.

"Every Test is important, and its result contributes to the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. We cannot experiment in a Test match," said a source.

India Tour Of West Indies: Mohammed Shami Likely To Be Rested, Sanju Samson Return For ODI, T20I Apart from Pujara, ace pacer Mohammed Shami is also unlikely to be part of the squad. The selectors are keen to rest Shami given the amount of workload he has taken in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj is likely to find a place in the Test series but he may not play all matches of the tour to stay fit for the bigger assignments in Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

KS Bharat did not do well with the bat in the WTC final but his wicketkeeping was appreciated by all. In Rishabh Pant's absence, he is set to retain his place. Another major point that comes out from the report is the return of Sanju Samson for the ODI and T20I series.