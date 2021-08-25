Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has suggested that if batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has to improve further, he should create a lot more shots which will benefit him and the Indian team. Pujara has been a hot topic of discussion amongst Indian fans and critics for his slow batting in Test cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Known for his ability to occupy the crease for a long period of time, Pujara was a part of the 100-run partnership in 49.3 overs with Ajinkya Rahane which brought India back into the second Test at Lord's before Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took the lead beyond England's reach. <p></p> <p></p>"Pujara, definitely for me, I mean as a batsman, I am not the same as a player, that ability to be so patient and score at such a low strike rate. So, for me, if I was a coach or if I was someone that wanted Pujara to improve, I would try to create a lot more shots and try to score a strike rate that is more beneficial to him and the team," said Lara on 'Follow The Blues' show aired exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>The 52-year-old Lara acknowledged that Pujara's style of play has helped India in the past. But he expressed concern over Pujara coming up short at times due to his approach. <p></p> <p></p>"He does the job, and I know the job he does, but I just feel that when you bat that slowly, there are a lot of momentum swings in your innings and you allow the bowlers so many deliveries at yourself, even before you get to three figures -- that you are going to find yourself coming up short a lot of times." <p></p> <p></p>The third Test between India and England started on Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds. India currently lead the five-match Test series 1-0.