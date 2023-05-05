New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara is preparing for the upcoming World Test Championship by playing County Championship for Sussex. He is currently playing against Worcestershire at the New Road stadium in Worcester. The veteran batter is making headlines once again as he smashed his third century in the last four matches for Sussex.

Pujara has been playing County Championship this season to work on his batting skills and get used to the overseas condition of England. He will be a crucial asset for Team India in the WTC 2023 final and his form is good news for Team India and its fans.