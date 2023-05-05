Advertisement

Cheteshwar Pujara Smashes Third Century For Sussex In County Championship 2023 - Watch Video

Cheteshwar Pujara is making headlines once again as he smashed his third century in the last four matches for Sussex.

Updated: May 5, 2023 9:37 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara is preparing for the upcoming World Test Championship by playing County Championship for Sussex. He is currently playing against Worcestershire at the New Road stadium in Worcester. The veteran batter is making headlines once again as he smashed his third century in the last four matches for Sussex.

Pujara has been playing County Championship this season to work on his batting skills and get used to the overseas condition of England. He will be a crucial asset for Team India in the WTC 2023 final and his form is good news for Team India and its fans.

This is his 11th century in County Cricket making it the most by any batter. His knock helped Sussex gain a lead over Worcestershire on day 2. He even batted with Steve Smith and joined a crucial 61 runs partnership with him.

WORCS batting first scored 264 runs and SUS have managed to gain a lead of more than 50 runs over them before the ned of day 2.

