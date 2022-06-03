Cheteshwar Pujara Spill Beans On Famous Border-Gavaskar Series Win

Mumbai: Star batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was a big part of the Indian cricket team that won the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. He played some crucial innings to help India register a remarkable series win after losing the first Test match. In a recent interview, he stated that the victory in Australia inspired young cricketers and brought the country together.

Pujara scored a total of 271 runs in four matches during the 2020-21 tour which helped India register a 2-1 series win. “It (The series win) gave a lot of confidence to all the players and the people watching back home. I’m sure there were many young cricketers, who watched that series and they said that you know if you are working hard if you’re getting better as a cricketer, there could be any time where you can get an opportunity to be part of the Indian team,” Pujara told IANS at the sidelines of the trailer launch event of a documentary.

He added, “So yes, it inspired many young players at the same time, it brought the nation together because sometimes when you win overseas, when you come back from a difficult situation, the entire nation is behind you, they want the Indian team to win. So yeah, it was probably one of the best test series I’ve been part of.”

The win in 2020-21 was extra special for Pujara because it came at a time when the Indian team was well short of their main resources due to injuries and other issues. Pujara said, “Well, both the wins in Australia were really important for us, but the series in 2020-21 where there were so many injuries and many important players were missing from the team. So that one is definitely special to all of us. Many people rated us out when we lost the first test match, many people said that India might lose the series 4-0 or it’s impossible for us to make a comeback.”

“But the entire team showed a lot of character. There was unity in the team, and all the young players who got an opportunity performed well. So we played as a team, we played as a unit and I think the credit goes to the entire team and the support staff, the way we dealt with those pressure moments. And that is why we came out victorious in the last Test match,” he concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)