Cape Town: Ahead of the third and final Test at Cape Town, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra made a bold prediction on Tuesday. As per Chopra, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane would score 100 runs together in the first essay at Newlands. He also reckoned that could include two fifties.

“I feel finally India’s Nos. 3, 4 and 5 will together score more than 100 runs in the first innings, whenever India gets to bat. That means – Pujara, Rahane and Kohli will together score more than 100 runs. They might score one or two half-centuries as well,” he said while speaking on his YouTube channel.