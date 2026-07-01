Cheteshwar Pujara WARNS Shreyas Iyer ahead of England tour, says ‘It is going to be…’

It’s time for another exciting day as the Indian team will face England in the five-match T20I series. This will be the second T20I series the Indian team will play, after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This series will be important for the Men in Blue as they suffered a historic loss to Ireland in the two-match T20I series.

Pujara believes Shreyas Iyer faces a tough task against England

All eyes will be on Indian captain and star player, Shreyas Iyer. The Ireland tour was the time when Iyer made his debut as the Indian team T20I skipper. The pressure will be on Shreyas Iyer as the Indian team are coming from losing a series. It will be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer and Team India bounce back against England in the five-match T20I series.

Reflecting on his captaincy, former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara shared his opinion and highlighted the importance of the England tour. Not only this, Pujara also warned Shreyas Iyer that it was going to be a challenge for him to lead the team against England.

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“It is going to be challenging for Shreyas Iyer to become the third Indian skipper after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to win a T20I series in England. There is no doubt about that. Playing in English conditions, even with better white-ball pitches, is still a different kind of challenge. Shreyas is leading the Indian team for the first time, and he is playing T20Is after a two-year gap. So, the challenge is real.“

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Pujara lauds Iyer’s captaincy, challenges him to perform in England

However, Cheteshwar Pujara also praised for his impressive captaincy stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and brilliant captaincy strategy for Punjab Kings (PBKS).

“But as a captain, I don’t have doubts about him. He has done a great job with Punjab Kings in the IPL, and that is why he has been given this role. He is a proactive leader, leads from the front, and gives freedom to his players. So, as a captain, he should be fine.“

Pujara also gave important advice to Shreyas Iyer ahead of the first T20I match against England. “The real test will be with his batting. He will have to prove himself in the middle order and deliver in English conditions.“

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