Watch Video: Cheteshwar Pujara Wrecks Havoc In England, Hits 174 Off 131 Balls In Royal London One-Day Cup

London: Star Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara is batting differently in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup in England. He only plays Test cricket for the Indian cricket team where he focuses on playing long innings. However, fans are seeing a different kind of Cheteshwar Pujara in English county cricket. He is more focused on getting quick runs in county cricket and fans are in awe of his sublime hitting.

More runs for Pujara. ? 5 0 ? pic.twitter.com/e3aWZNu0KR Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 14, 2022

After scoring 107 off just 79 balls for Sussex against Warwickshire on Friday, he once against went berserk on the pitch. This time it was against Surrey. He scored a massive 174 runs in just 131 balls. Sussex was struggling at 9 for 2 in 3.2 overs when Pujara came out to bat. He first stitched a 205-run stand with Tom Clark and scored a century in 103 balls as well.

P H E N O M E N A L ? 1 5 0 ? @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/5wAq1t346T Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 14, 2022

The Indian batter then changed his gears and batted aggressively as his team registered a good victory. Pujara Tweeted after the match, “Pleased to contribute to the team’s win tonight. Great play by the entire team @SussexCCC . We move onto the next one on a high note #SharkAttack.”

Pleased to contribute to the team’s win tonight. Great play by the entire team @SussexCCC. We move onto the next one on a high note ? #SharkAttack pic.twitter.com/qMsw3wgklt cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 14, 2022