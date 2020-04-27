Hailing MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah felt it was difficult to pick between the two as both the cricketers were at par with each other when it comes to finishing games.

Bumrah also felt picking between the two stalwarts is like choosing between his mother and father.

Bumrah said this during an Instagram Live session with former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“I cannot pick one, choosing between Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni is like choosing between mum and dad,” Bumrah said while responding to Yuvraj during an Instagram Live. ” I have seen you both winning so many games for India. So, it”s really a difficult question.”

Yuvraj, the former India allrounder also put Bumrah on the spot by asking him to choose between Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin. Bumrah, who has played with Ashwin, did not pick him as he went for Harbhajan Singh, somebody he has grown up watching.

“I have been playing with Ashwin. But, I have watched Harbhajan since childhood and also played with him. So, I will pick him,” said Bumrah.

Asked to pick between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bumrah initially ducked the question. But after much insistence, he picked Tendulkar over India captain Kohli.

“Everyone is a fan of Sachin paaji. So, I will pick him,” said Bumrah.

During the conversation, he also said that he performed well in the domestic circuit and not just the Indian Premier League that helped him make it to the national side.