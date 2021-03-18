Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said the tactics employed by the Indian cricket team against England in the ongoing T20I series remind him of what the visitors were guilty of during the Tests. Vaughan reckons that India are making unnecessary changes to their playing XI which has seen them losing two of the three T20Is in Ahmedabad.

After their series levelling win in the 2nd T20I, India dropped Suryakumar Yadav and replaced him with Rohit Sharma who then opened the innings alongside KL Rahu. Rohit’s return meant newcomer Ishan Kishan, who scored a century while opening on India debut, was pushed to No. 3 and captain Virat Kohli dropped down to No. 4.

“You’re up against the best team in the world and it very much reminded me of England in the Test series. Chopped and changed everything, and they are not that great a Test match team. This Indian T20 team is not that good,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“India, I didn’t quite understand with the bat in hand how they changed two players who had done so well in the last game. Ishan Kishan, who had opened the batting goes to three and Virat Kohli who played brilliantly at three goes to four. Surely, you keep the substance of what had worked in the previous game, you manoeuvre a KL Rahul in the middle of the order,” Vaughan asserted.

Vaughan also felt that perhaps, Kohli allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah who are missing the series due to various reasons. Jadeja is nursing a thumb fracture while Bumrah took leave citing personal reasons.

“It’s as good as it should be so when you get things that work, keep it. Keep it till the next game. I do think Bumrah, Ravi Jadeja put those two into this team and they just make it so good. You get an extra bowling option and a left-hand batting power with Jadeja and a world-class performer in Jasprit Bumrah,” Vaughan said.