Advertisement
Chris Gayle Feels 30-Year-Old Indian Batter Can Break World Record Of 175 In T20s But He's Not Suryakumar Yadav
He also holds the world record of the highest individual score in the format, 175* (66) when he destroyed the Pune Warriors India attack in the 2013 edition of the IPL.
New Delhi: Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle is an ultimate legend of the game. Gayle will always be 'Universe Boss' in T20 cricket and his records speak for themselves. In total Gayle has registered 14,562 runs in the format and 22 centuries to his name in 462 matches. He also holds the world record of the highest individual score in the format, 175* (66) when he destroyed the Pune Warriors India attack in the 2013 edition of the IPL.
Players including Aaron Finch (172), Hamilton Masakadza (162*), Brendon McCullum (158*) and recently Dewald Brevis (162) have come close, but none of the players were able to surpass the record. Many have tipped the likes of Jos Buttler and Suryakumar Yadav to break that, however, Gayle is at the top, at least for now.
In an interaction with JioCinema Gayle picked a star batter, who would break Sachin's record. By surprise he named KL Rahul. Gayle has played along KL Rahul in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, said Rahul has the ability to do so.
"For one I think KL Rahul! On his day, he can do it. I don't think he believes in his ability to get that big score but listen to me, we all have seen KL Rahul on the go and if he decided to bat like that sometimes, if not most times which I'd love to see, he definitely can get that. Because when he gets from 15th to the 20th [over], he is very dangerous down there at the death as well, batting-wise. If he gets a good start and gets a big hundred he can definitely get past 175," Gayle said.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Chris Gayle Feels 30-Year-Old Indian Batter Can Break World Record Of 175 In T20s But He's Not Suryakumar Yadav
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: KL Rahul's Brilliant Knock Guides India To Victory After Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj Triple Strikes
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
16 Mar 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Match Abandoned
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
17 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Australia by 5 wickets
Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
16 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 9 runs (D/L method)
Papua New Guinea Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
15 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS