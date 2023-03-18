Chris Gayle Feels 30-Year-Old Indian Batter Can Break World Record Of 175 In T20s But He's Not Suryakumar Yadav

He also holds the world record of the highest individual score in the format, 175* (66) when he destroyed the Pune Warriors India attack in the 2013 edition of the IPL.

New Delhi: Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle is an ultimate legend of the game. Gayle will always be 'Universe Boss' in T20 cricket and his records speak for themselves. In total Gayle has registered 14,562 runs in the format and 22 centuries to his name in 462 matches. He also holds the world record of the highest individual score in the format, 175* (66) when he destroyed the Pune Warriors India attack in the 2013 edition of the IPL.

Players including Aaron Finch (172), Hamilton Masakadza (162*), Brendon McCullum (158*) and recently Dewald Brevis (162) have come close, but none of the players were able to surpass the record. Many have tipped the likes of Jos Buttler and Suryakumar Yadav to break that, however, Gayle is at the top, at least for now.

In an interaction with JioCinema Gayle picked a star batter, who would break Sachin's record. By surprise he named KL Rahul. Gayle has played along KL Rahul in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, said Rahul has the ability to do so.