Chris Gayle Picks The The Toughest Indian Bowler He Faced in IPL; 'I Can't Seem To Get Him'

Chris Gayle also known as 'Universe Boss' is arguably one of the best batter in the history of Indian Premier League. The 43-year-old Jamaican player appeared in 13 seasons of the cash-rich league and represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings.

Gayle holds several records of smashing highest sixes in IPL history. In total he smashed 357 maximums to his name in 142 matches. Apart from that, Gayle holds the record of most runs in a single match as he scored 175* runs against Pune Warriors.

During his time in IPL Gayle has best bowlers of the world including but now he has revealed the name of a bowler who has troubled him the most during his time in the IPL. He picked Bumrah and said he will not pick Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin but definitely Bumrah. He also revealed that it is very difficult to play Bumrah's slow ball as it's quite unique.

"Bumrah absolutely. I am not going to pick an off-spinner like Bhajji or Ashwin, but definitely Bumrah. You just can't seem to get him. Difficult to play his slow ball, his variations are very, very unique. "I pick Bumrah," he said when asked to name the toughest bowler he has faced by former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris.

Jasprit Bumrah who is currently out of action due to back injury has played 120 IPL matches and scalped 145 wickets with the best bowling figure 5/10. Gayle has faced Bumrah in only 1o IPL matches and surprisingly Bumrah never managed to get Gayle out.