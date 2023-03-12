Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh turned back the clock when he dismissed West Indies veteran Chris Gayle with a jaffa in Legends league Cricket. The marquee event is currently being played in Doha, with several cricket icons taking part in the event. After a cracking game between India Maharajas and Asian Lions, the Maharajas took on World Giants in the second match of the tournament.

However, things didn't go India Maharajas' way as the team faced their second consecutive defeat. A magnificent last over by Brett Lee saw Giants defend seven runs. India got off to a great start as Harbhajan Singh sent the dangerous Chris Gayle packing in the third over. It was a beautiful delivery that spun sharply after pitching outside leg and bowled Gayle round his legs, leaving him shell-shocked.