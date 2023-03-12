Chris Gayle Shocked As Harbhajan Singh Dismisses Him With A Jaffa In Legends League Cricket

Despite losing Gayle early, a brilliant 53-run knock by Aaron Finch and 55 by Shane Watson took the World Giants to 166-8 which they defended as Giants won the match by two runs.

March 12, 2023
Doha: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh turned back the clock when he dismissed West Indies veteran Chris Gayle with a jaffa in Legends league Cricket. The marquee event is currently being played in Doha, with several cricket icons taking part in the event. After a cracking game between India Maharajas and Asian Lions, the Maharajas took on World Giants in the second match of the tournament.

However, things didn't go India Maharajas' way as the team faced their second consecutive defeat. A magnificent last over by Brett Lee saw Giants defend seven runs. India got off to a great start as Harbhajan Singh sent the dangerous Chris Gayle packing in the third over. It was a beautiful delivery that spun sharply after pitching outside leg and bowled Gayle round his legs, leaving him shell-shocked.

Despite losing Gayle early, a brilliant 53-run knock by Aaron Finch and 55 by Shane Watson took the Giants to 166-8. India Maharajas had the game under their control at 130-1 in the 15th over before the Giants bowled some cheap overs to bring the game back in balance. 13 runs were scored in the penultimate over to leave a mere seven for Lee to defend, which he did. For India, skipper Gautam Gambhir scored yet another half-century (68) but that wasn't enough for a win.

