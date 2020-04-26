With no cricketing action around the world taking place due to Coronavirus pandemic, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is making the most of his free time as he’s busy entertaining his fans and fellow cricketers through various means. Chahal has been active on social media platforms like Tik Tok or Instagram where he keeps posting funny content. Big-hitting West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who shared the dressing room with Chahal during his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) days, has warned Chahal in a very tongue-in-cheek manner and called Chahal ‘very annoying’.

In a recent Instagram live chat session, Gayle told Chahal that he should get off from social media because he is extremely annoying and he is going to block him. “I am going to tell TikTok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now.”

“We are tired of Chahal. I don’t wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you,” Gayle said during an Instagram live.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had referred to Chahal as a clown during a live video session with former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.

“Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok videos,” said Kohli.

“You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He’s an absolute clown.”

With several sporting events across the globe cancelled or postponed, players seem to spend more time on social media to interact with fans. Many of them have been interacting with their fellow players and friends through various social media handles.