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Chris Masefield predicts Argentina’s comfortable win over Cape Verde, picks France as World Cup favourite

Football expert Chris Masefield has backed Argentina to beat Cape Verde in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, while naming France as his favourites to win the tournament. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 03, 2026, 02:15 PM IST

Published On Jul 03, 2026, 02:15 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 03, 2026, 02:15 PM IST

Chris Masefield backs Argentina over Cape Verde

Chris Masefield backs Argentina over Cape Verde

As the reigning champions Argentina face tournament debutants Cape Verde in the Round of 32 of FIFA World Cup 2026, former England international Paul Masefield believes Lionel Messi and Co. have the quality and experience to comfortably progress but insists Cape Verde deserve immense credit for their historic run to the knockout stages.

Masefield praises Cape Verde’s World Cup journey, backs Argentina to advance

Reigning champions Argentina entered the knockout clash as favourites; Cape Verde’s disciplined defensive displays and spirited run have made them one of the tournament’s biggest success stories.

Argentina are the favourites, no question about that. They will stick to their shape, they will do what they need to do, and they will go about the game in a positive way. Cape Verde have to be respected, especially with players like Vozinha in goal and Kevin Pina shielding the defence, but for me this is Argentina in cruise control, winning this one comfortably,” Masefield said on Zee5.

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Despite predicting an Argentine victory, Masefield described Cape Verde’s campaign as one of the defining stories of the World Cup. “What has really stood out for me with this Cape Verde side is their heart, passion and desire. They’ve been incredibly difficult to break down, and the results they’ve produced have been nothing short of phenomenal. It’s been brilliant to see one of the minnows of world football reach this stage, and now they get the opportunity to face the reigning champions. It’s an unbelievable story,” he added.

Masefield also reflected on the enduring greatness of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, explaining why the debate over football’s greatest player continues. “The biggest difference between Messi and Ronaldo is mentality. If you look at Ronaldo, he’s worked incredibly hard to become uniquely physically fit, which is why his longevity has been so impressive. He’s evolved throughout his career because he’s constantly worked on his game. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is just raw, natural talent that has been there from day one.

They’re both individually brilliant and absolute superstars, but for different reasons, and that’s why the debate over who is the greatest continues. When you talk about technique, quality and individual brilliance, it’s Messi. But when you talk about the all-round game, it’s Ronaldo. Both players have been nothing short of unbelievable for the game of football.

Masefield says France and Argentina are the teams to beat at FIFA World Cup 2026

Looking ahead to the remainder of the tournament, Masefield believes France and Argentina remain the teams to beat, while identifying Mexico and the USA as potential dark horses.

For me, France are the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. There’s no question about that given the quality and talent they have throughout the squad. Argentina are right alongside them because of the strength they possess across the pitch and the incredible depth on their bench, which will become increasingly important as injuries and suspensions begin to affect teams in the knockout rounds. Right now, Argentina are simply brushing aside everything in their path.

If you’re looking for dark horses, I’d say Mexico. As one of the host nations, they’ve quietly gone about their business and have looked extremely impressive throughout the tournament. I also wouldn’t rule out the USA.

Playing at home with the backing of their supporters gives them a huge advantage, and if Mauricio Pochettino can keep that momentum going, they could surprise a lot of people. That said, the two clear favourites for me remain France and Argentina,” he said.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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