Chris Morris created history at the IPL Auction as he became the most expensive overseas buy ever with Rs 16.25 Cr. Morris was expected to turn up the heat with the kind of player he is. It was a three-way war between RCB, KXIP, and RR. Eventually, after sweating it out at the table, RR managed to get him in.

Morris has been a part of many IPL teams in the past like Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is a big-ticket player but he has not lived up to his potential.

List of players retained Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa.