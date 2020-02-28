Christchurch Weather Forecast Rain 2nd Test India vs New Zealand Hagley Oval: Rain to Play Spoilsport

India captain Virat Kohli has a lot to think about after the 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington. With their No. 1 position at stake, the visitors have all to play for going into the second and final Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch starting February 29.

On the other hand, the hosts will be boosted with the return of Neil Wagner in their side. With Wagner joining pacer Trent Boult and Tim Southee, the trio will make for a killing combination.

Eyes would also be on the weather considering it is New Zealand.

WEATHER REPORT

According to The Weather Channel’s Met Team, Christchurch shall remain under cloud cover for the all the five days. The first and fifth days of the game may get hampered by wet weather, as rains have been forecast over the region on Saturday and Wednesday. Chances of precipitation on the rest of the days remain low, at 10-20%.

PITCH REPORT

With Wagner back in the ranks, it is expected to be a green top.

What: India vs New Zealand 2020, 2nd Test

When: February 29, 2020

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Start Time: 4:00 AM IST

On TV: Star Sports Network

New Zealand Test squad

Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner.

India

Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (Keeper), Rishabh Pant (Keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma