<h2>Christchurch Weather Forecast Rain 2nd Test India vs New Zealand Hagley Oval: Rain to Play Spoilsport</h2> <p></p>India captain Virat Kohli has a lot to think about after the 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington. With their No. 1 position at stake, the visitors have all to play for going into the second and final Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch starting February 29. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, the hosts will be boosted with the return of Neil Wagner in their side. With Wagner joining pacer Trent Boult and Tim Southee, the trio will make for a killing combination. <p></p> <p></p>Eyes would also be on the weather considering it is New Zealand. <p></p><h2>WEATHER REPORT</h2> <p></p>According to The Weather Channel's Met Team, Christchurch shall remain under cloud cover for the all the five days. The first and fifth days of the game may get hampered by wet weather, as rains have been forecast over the region on Saturday and Wednesday. Chances of precipitation on the rest of the days remain low, at 10-20%. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_3956419" align="aligncenter" width="618"]<img class="size-full wp-image-3956419" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Image-4-142.jpg" alt="Christchurch Weather Forecast Friday, India, New Zealand 1st Test Dream11, Weather Forecast rain, Weather Forecast 2nd Test, Weather Forecast Hagley Oval, india vs new zealand 2020, india vs new zealand 2020 news, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Predicted XI, Pitch Report, Live streaming Ind vs NZ, Hotstar, india vs new zealand 2nd Test live, india vs new zealand 2nd Test live streaming, india vs new zealand 2nd Test where to watch, india vs new zealand 2nd Test where to watch news, ind vs nz 2nd Test, ind vs nz 1st Test news, ind vs nz 2nd Test live streaming, ind vs nz 2nd Test live streaming news, ind vs nz 2nd Test live cricket score, ind vs nz 1st Test live score news, ind vs nz 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch, ind vs nz 1st Test Christchurch news, ind vs nz dream11 team, india vs new zealand dream11 team, ind vs nz 2nd Test dream11 team, india vs new zealand 1st Test dream11 team, India vs New Zealand, ind vs nz, ind vs NZ, india vs new zealand, india vs new zealand news, india vs new zealand 2020, india vs new zealand 2020 news, ind vs nz, ind vs nz 2nd Test, ind vs nz 2nd Test news, ind vs nz 2nd Test 2020, ind vs nz 2nd Test 2020 news" width="618" height="453" /> Image: Accuweather[/caption] <p></p><h2>PITCH REPORT</h2> <p></p>With Wagner back in the ranks, it is expected to be a green top. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Spot the pitch &#x1f914;&#x1f914;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/gCbyBKsgk9">pic.twitter.com/gCbyBKsgk9</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1232857676415041536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 27, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> India vs New Zealand 2020, 2nd Test <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> February 29, 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Hagley Oval, Christchurch <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 4:00 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>On TV:</strong> Star Sports Network <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand Test squad</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (Keeper), Rishabh Pant (Keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma