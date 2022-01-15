New Delhi, Chronology of Virat Kohli Quitting Test captaincy: Virat Kohli stepping down as the Test captain for India might have come as a shock to many all around the around but the reality is, he had prepared himself quite in advance to relinquish the Test captaincy as well. Kohli first spoke to India head coach Rahul Dravid about his decision to quit Test captaincy, following which he called up BCCI secretary Jay Shah to inform him about his decision.

Kohli-Dravid Conversation

According to a report published by Aajtak, after the Test series loss at Cape Town on Friday (January 14), Kohli caught up with Dravid and both of them had a long discussion that had nothing to do with the series loss. It is learned that Kohli spoke at length with Dravid and informed him about his decision to quit Test captaincy without letting his team members know about the decision.

Call to Jay Shah

After informing Dravid about it, Kohli called up BCCI secretary Jay Shah to let him know about his decision and according to the report, Shah accepted his decision, after which Kohli took to social media and formally announced his decision to relinquish Test captaincy.

Treasurer Arun Dhumal was kept in the loop as well

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal was also kept in the loop who said that the board has accepted his decision to quit. He further went on to add that during the time Kohli decided to quit T20 captaincy, he was requested to stay on till the 50-over World Cup but by then he had already made up his mind. Dhumal concluded by saying that Kohli will go down in the history as the most Test successful Test captain.

Virat Kohli Test Captaincy Record

Virat Kohli will go down as the most successful Test captain ever for India, having won 40 out of 68 Test matches that he captained, leaving behind MS Dhoni, who won 27 out of 60 matches and Sourav Ganguly, who won 21 out of 49 matches that he captained.