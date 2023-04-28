CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST

Best players list of CIV vs MU, Cividate Dream11 Team Player List, Milan United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST

FanCode ECS Milan T10, CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, Civdate vs Milan United

My Dream11 Team CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of CIV vs MU, Cividate Dream11 Team Player List, Milan United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Civdate vs Milan United will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 28, Friday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

CIV vs MU My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers : S Ali

Batters : S Kumara, I Jayakody, M Muzaffar

All-rounders : R Silva, K Singh-I, M Arslan, T Heshan, Z Ali

Bowlers : G Silva, B Azan

CIV vs MU Probable XI

Cividate : Zain Ali, Kuljinder Singh-I(C), Muhammad Arslan, Sadat Ali(WK), Isra Munshi, Waleed Sikandar, Musharraf Muzaffar, Usama Muzaffar, Qasim Qureshi, Sukhwinder Singh-III, Babar Azan Milan United: Suresh Silva, Shehan Perera, Roshan Silva, Trishan Aruma(WK), Ishan Jayakody(C), Shihan Perera(WK), Sanjeewa Kumara, Stephen Jayasekara, Tharidu Hirtina, Numan Irfan, Gayan Silv