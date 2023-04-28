FanCode ECS Milan T10, CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, Civdate vs Milan United

CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Civdate vs Milan United will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Start Time: April 28, Friday, 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
CIV vs MU My Dream11 Team
Wicket Keepers : S Ali
Batters : S Kumara, I Jayakody, M Muzaffar
All-rounders : R Silva, K Singh-I, M Arslan, T Heshan, Z Ali
Bowlers : G Silva, B Azan
CIV vs MU Probable XI
