Updated: April 28, 2023 11:46 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

FanCode ECS Milan T10, CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, Civdate vs Milan United

My Dream11 Team CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of CIV vs MU, Cividate Dream11 Team Player List, Milan United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Civdate vs Milan United will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 28, Friday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

CIV vs MU My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers : S Ali

Batters : S Kumara, I Jayakody, M Muzaffar

All-rounders : R Silva, K Singh-I, M Arslan, T Heshan, Z Ali

Bowlers : G Silva, B Azan

CIV vs MU Probable XI

Cividate : Zain Ali, Kuljinder Singh-I(C), Muhammad Arslan, Sadat Ali(WK), Isra Munshi, Waleed Sikandar, Musharraf Muzaffar, Usama Muzaffar, Qasim Qureshi, Sukhwinder Singh-III, Babar Azan

Milan United: Suresh Silva, Shehan Perera, Roshan Silva, Trishan Aruma(WK), Ishan Jayakody(C), Shihan Perera(WK), Sanjeewa Kumara, Stephen Jayasekara, Tharidu Hirtina, Numan Irfan, Gayan Silv

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

