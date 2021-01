CK vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 14: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 11:40 AM IST January 11 Monday

CK vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 14: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CK vs AA at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: In the second match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Canterbury Kings will take on Auckland Aces at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Monday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 CK vs AA match will start at 11:40 AM IST – January 11. Canterbury have had a mixed tournament so far as far as the results are concerned. They began their tournament with consecutive wins but suffered a defeat in their most recent fixture against Central Stags. Auckland Aces’ season, on the other hand, has been a disaster. They are winless so far in the 2020-21 edition of the tournament. Their last encounter was against Canterbury Kings, who beat them comprehensively by 10 wickets.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Canterbury Kings and Auckland Aces will take place at 11.15 AM IST.

Time: 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CK vs AA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Ben Horne

Batsmen Chad Bowes (C), Robert O’Donnell, Mark Chapman (VC), Martin Guptill

All-rounders Daryl Mitchell, Sean Solia

Bowlers Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Will Somerville, Ben Lister

CK vs AA Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Sean Davey, Cole McConchie (C), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall.

Auckland Aces: Robert O’Donnell (C), Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips (wk), Sean Solia, Will Somerville, William O’Donnell, Ross Ter Braak.

CK vs AA Squads

Canterbury Kings: Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Todd Astle, Cloe McConchie (C), Matthew Hay, Ed Nutall, Cam Fletcher (WK), Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey.

Auckland Aces: Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill and Kyle Jamieson.

