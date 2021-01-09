CK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 13

CK vs CS Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CK vs CS at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: In the 13th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Canterbury Kings will take on Central Stags at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 CK vs CS match will start at 11:40 AM IST – January 10 Sunday. Canterbury Kings have played two games so far and one all of them. They are currently occupying the third spot in the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Central Stags have teo losses to their name in the five matches. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Canterbury Kings and Central Stags will take place at 11.10 AM IST.

Time: 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CK vs CS My Dream11 Team

Keeper Cam Fletcher

Batsmen Chad Bowes, Christian Leopard, Will Young, Ross Taylor (VC)

All-rounders Doug Bracewell, George Walker (C)

Bowlers Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Joey Field, Blair Tickner

CK vs CS Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Sean Davey, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Todd Astle, Matthew Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Central Stags: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

CK vs CS Squads

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Sean Davey, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Todd Astle, Matthew Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Jack Boyle

Central Stags: George Walker (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Ross Taylor, Christian Leopard, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Will Young, Bayley Higgins, Jayden Lennox

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CS Dream11 Team/ CK Dream11 Team/ Canterbury Kings Dream11 Player List/ Central Stags Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Super Smash T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.