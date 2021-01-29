CK vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 25

CK vs OV Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CK vs OV at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: In the 25th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Canterbury Kings will take on Otago Volts at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Friday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 CK vs OV match will start at 07:40 AM IST – January 10 Sunday. Canterbury Kings have played eight games so far and have won five out of them. They are currently at the third spot on the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Otago Volts have played seven matches and won only two out of them and are at the fifth spot on the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Canterbury Kings and Otago Volts will take place at 07.10 AM IST.

Time: 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CK vs OV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Cam Fletcher, Mitch Renwick

Batsmen: Chad Bowes, Neil Broom (C), Nick Kelly

All Rounders: Cole McConchie, Darly Mitchell (VC), Michael Rippon

Bowlers: Ed Nuttal, Mitchell McClenaghan, Matt Henry

CK vs OV Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings: Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Otago Volts: Jacob Duffy (C), Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Llew Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan.

CK vs OV Squads

Canterbury Kings Squad: Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Todd Astle, Cloe McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Ed Nutall, Cam Fletcher (wk), Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey

Otago Volts Squad: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Michael Rae

