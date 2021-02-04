CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Today’s T20 Match 28 at Sedon Park, Hamilton 8:40 AM IST February 5 Friday

Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20

Dream11 Team Prediction Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 28 CH-W vs CM-W of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 at Eden Park Outer Oval: In the Match 28 of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds will take on Central Hinds at the Sedon Park, Hamilton, on Friday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 T20 CM-W vs CH-W match will begin at 8:40 AM IST. Canterbury Magicians have been in outstanding form after registering victories in last three of their recent games. In the previous match, they beat Otago Sparks Women by three runs in what was a nail-biting encounter. On the other hand, Central Hinds Women were defeated by Wellington Blaze Women in their most recent outing. They lost by a margin of 37 runs and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

TOSS – The toss between Central Hinds and Canterbury Magicians will take place at 8.15 AM (IST) – February 5 in India.

Time: 8:40 AM IST.

Venue: Sedon Park, Hamilton.

CH-W vs CM-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Natalie Dodd

Batters Kate Gagging, Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Natalie Cox

All-Rounders Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Frances Mackay (C), Kate Ebrahim

Bowlers Leah Tahuhu, Kristy Havill, Claudia Green

CH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Central Hinds: Emily Cunnigham, Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (wk), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Claudia Green, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Kate Gaging, Melissa Hansen, Jess Watkin (C), Ashtuti Kumar.

Canterbury Magicians: Jacinta Savage, Natalie Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Amy Satterthwaite, Kirsty Nation, Frances Mackay (C), Laura Hughes (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Kate Sims, Sarah Asmussen.

CH-W vs CM-W SQUADS

Canterbury Magicians: Kate Abraham, Eli Mace Cochrane, Melisa Banks, Frances Mckay, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu.

Central Hinds: Natalie Dodd, Jess Watkin, Anlo van Deventer Kerry Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Central Hinds Dream11 Team/ Canterbury Magicians Dream11 Team/ CM-W Dream11 Team/ CH-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Women’s Super Smash T20 2020-21/ Online Cricket Tips and more.