CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 25

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Canterbury Magicians vs Otago

Dream11 Team Prediction

CM-W vs OS-W: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 25:

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CM-W vs OS-W, Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20, Canterbury Magicians Dream11 Team Player List, Otago Sparks Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks T20 match, Online Cricket Tips CM-W vs OS-W T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20.

TOSS: The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 toss between Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks will take place at 7:40 AM IST.

Time: 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CM-W vs OS-W My Dream11 Team

Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Natalie Cox, Millie Cowan, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay, Gabby Sullivan, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Lea Tahuhu.

SQUADS

Canterbury Magicians:

Frankie Mackay (c), Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks, Natalie Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes, Emma Kench, Kirsty Nation, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Kate Sims, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu.

Otago Sparks:

Katey Martin (c), Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Saffron Wilson.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CM-W Dream11 Team/ OS-W Dream11 Team/ Canterbury Magicians Dream11 Player List/ Otago Sparks Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.