CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 Final

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CM-W vs WB-W at Eden Park Basin Reserve, Wellington: In the final match of the Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 tournament, Canterbury Magicians will take on Wellington Blaze at the Eden Park Basin Reserve on Sunday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 CM-W vs WB-W match will start at 3:30 AM IST – February 13 Saturday. Canterbury Magicians topped the group stage points table with 7 wins in 10 games. Meanwhile, their opponents, Wellington Blaze also won 7 matches but they finished the group stage at the third spot on the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of teams stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 toss between Canterbury Magicians and Wellington Blaze will take place at 03.00 AM IST.

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Basin Reserve

CM-W vs WB-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Jessica McFadyen

Batters Sophie Devine (C), Maddy Green, Kristy Nation, Natalie Cox

All-Rounders Frances Mackay, Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Thamsyn Newton

Bowlers Jess Kerr, Gabby Sullivan, Xara Jetly

CM-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians: Frances Mackay (c), Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Kristy Nation, Lea Tahuhu, Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks.

Wellington Blaze: Sophie Devine, Maddy Green (c), Amelia Kerr, Rebecca Burns, Jess Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh.

CM-W vs WB-W Squads

Canterbury Magicians Squad: Frances Mackay (c), Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Kristy Nation, Lea Tahuhu, Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Jess Simmons.

Wellington Blaze Squad: Sophie Devine, Maddy Green (c), Amelia Kerr, Rebecca Burns, Jess Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Leigh Kasperek, Beth Molony.

