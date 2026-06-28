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Colombia finish top of Group K after holding Portugal to goalless draw at FIFA World Cup 2026

Colombia secured top spot in Group K after a goalless draw vs Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as both teams booked Round of 32 clashes.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 28, 2026, 08:22 AM IST

Published On Jun 28, 2026, 08:22 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 28, 2026, 08:22 AM IST

Colombo vs Portugal

FIFA WC: Colombia top Group K after Portugal stalemate/ Credit: FIFA World Cup/X

Colombia rounded off their FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign with a disciplined performance against Portugal at the Miami Stadium. Neither side could find a way to break the deadlock but the result was enough for Colombia to finish top of Group K with Portugal second.

Both teams had already secured qualification for the Round of 32, but the battle for top spot remained alive until the final whistle. Colombia will now face Ghana in Kansas City, while Portugal are set to take on Croatia in Toronto.

Colombia create the better chances

Colombia started the match brightly and almost grabbed an early breakthrough inside the opening minute.

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Luis Diaz’s deflected effort found Jhon Cordoba, whose header flew just over the crossbar. Moments later, Cordoba created another opening by powering past Bruno Fernandes before firing at goal, but Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa produced a strong save to keep the scores level.

The South American side continued to put pressure on Portugal’s defence. James Rodriguez picked out Jhon Arias with an excellent reverse pass, and the winger looked set to score before Ruben Neves made a brilliant goal-line clearance to deny Colombia.

Portugal respond before half-time

After spending much of the first half on the back foot, Portugal gradually grew into the game.

Joao Cancelo delivered a cut-back for Bruno Fernandes, whose powerful effort from close range was brilliantly saved by Camilo Vargas. Soon after, Joao Felix found space behind the Colombian defence but failed to keep his volley on target.

Despite Portugal’s improved spell, Colombia remained the more threatening side going into the break.

Colombia miss several opportunities

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Colombia continuing to create the clearer chances.

Just before the hour mark, Santiago Arias delivered a low cross into the box for substitute Richard Rios, but the midfielder guided his effort narrowly wide of the near post.

Arias and Jhon Arias then combined well again shortly afterwards, with Diogo Costa producing another important save after a deflected strike. Gustavo Puerta also came close with a powerful long-range effort that drifted just past the upright.

Late drama ends in disappointment

Colombia thought they had found a dramatic winner in stoppage time.

Davinson Sanchez rose highest to head home a perfectly delivered cross from Juan Quintero and celebrated what looked like the winning goal. However, the celebrations were cut short when the assistant referee raised the flag for offside.

The goal was ruled out, ensuring the contest ended goalless.

Colombia finish top despite stalemate

While neither team managed to score, the draw suited Colombia, who finished above Portugal to claim first place in Group K.

The result also marked Colombia’s first-ever goalless draw in FIFA World Cup history after 25 matches in the competition.

With the group stage now complete, Colombia will face Ghana in the Round of 32, while Portugal will meet Croatia as both teams continue their quest for World Cup glory.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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