Colombo Weather Forecast For July 18

A Virat Kohli-less India team takes on injury-hit hosts Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Eyes would be on the skies as there are high possibilities of rain playing spoilsport. The prediction is that there would be scattered rainfall throughout Sunday. This could get rather irritating for the players. The humidity as expected in this part of the world – would be on the higher side and that would make the playing conditions uncomfortable for the players.

SL vs IND Toss

Despite it being a so-called ‘second-string’ Indian side, they would still start overwhelming favourites against the visitors. With it likely to rain, toss becomes even more interesting. From a captain’s point of view, it would be a good toss to lose. The side winning the toss would in all probability put the opposition into bat.

SL vs IND Predicted 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

SL vs IND SQUADS

India Squad

Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka Squad

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana