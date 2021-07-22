<h2>Colombo Weather Forecast For July 23</h2> <p></p>After clinching the series 2-0, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian cricket team would eye a whitewash when they lock horns with host Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI on Friday in Colombo. While India humiliated Sri Lanka in the ODI opener, the hosts gave the Dhawan-led side a run for their money in the second. The third and final ODI, despite being a dead rubber would hold interest. <p></p> <p></p>But all plans could go for a toss if it rains in Colombo on Friday. There are predictions of thundershowers and that would not impress fans who would like to see a good contest. The precipitation level would be around the 90 per cent-mark. The humidity would also be on the higher side and that would make the players feel uncomfortable. <p></p> <p></p>The silver lining here is that even in the opening two ODIs, there were predictions of rain, but that did not happen. Fans would hope for the same in the final ODI. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4832922" align="alignnone" width="669"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4832922" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Colombo-Weather-Forecast-For-3rd-ODI.jpg" alt="Colombo Weather Forecast, Bad Weather, Bad Light, Colombo July 23 Weather, Colombo Rain, Weather Update Colombo, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021 Squads, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021 News, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021 Schedule, Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI Playing 11, Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI Toss, Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI Pitch, Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI Toss, Colombo Weather Update July 23, SL vs Ind, SL vs Ind 1st ODI, SL vs Ind 3rd ODI Updates, SL vs Ind 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Colombo Weather Live Updates, Cricket News, Shikhar Dhawan, Premadasa Stadium" width="669" height="367" /> Colombo Weather Forecast For 3rd ODI (Image: Accuweather)[/caption] <p></p><h2>India's Predicted XI For 3rd ODI</h2> <p></p><strong>India: </strong>Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan/ Sanju Samson (WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal/ Varun Chakravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav. <p></p><h2>SL vs IND SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>India Squad</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sri Lanka Squad</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana