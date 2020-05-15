With the pandemic bringing all major sporting activities to a halt, India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, who was in ominous form before the lockdown, feels it will not be easy to return to cricket, but assured he is ready for the challenge.

“Yes, we will need a few net sessions for sure to get the timing back (as a batsman) and also to get the muscle memory working. Will be holding the bat after a while also to have players standing around as you face bowlers bowling at 140kph, it will not be easy to come back into that zone and it will need a few training sessions as also the mental memory to settle down completely,” he said in an interview with IANS.

“It is not going to be easy, but at the same time we are professionals and we have played for so many years to reach this stage, so it will not take us very long. It will be a good challenge for us to overcome and get started with cricket,” he added.

The 25-year-old feels that live cricket will also help the Indian public look forward to life in a positive way as cricket is a religion in the country.

“I would be very keen to go out and play because that is what I am waiting for. You do realise that cricket is a religion in this country and if we go out and play and it is there for people to view on television, it will be a huge positive as things will start moving towards normal and people will also be entertained,” he pointed.