Nigar Sultana's (75 off 51) helped Bangladesh win the first T20 match by six wickets against Sri Lanka at SSC Stadium.

Updated: May 10, 2023 12:00 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Sri Lanka is currently facing Bangladesh in the T20I women's cricket league in Colombo. A clip from the match is going viral all over internet. In the clip commentator Roshan Abeysinghe can be heard expressing his bizarre comments when Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nahida Akter bowled a no ball in the 13th over of Sri Lanka's innings.

The commentator was called "nonsensical" and "sexist" on social media, where there was a lot of backflash against the analyst.

"It's a no ball as well. Now this is unpardonable," Abeysinghe is heard saying. "Unpardonable on two counts: one, a spinner; second thing, a lady a women's cricketer. I don't think they have big strides, so in that context, very very surprised how she could overstep."

The commentator further said, "I don't think they have big strides, in that context, I'm very very surprised how she could overstep."

Although it was clear from the replays that Akter did not step beyond of her crease, the umpire ruled it a no-ball because the bowler had accidentally knocked the stumps' bails off.

The commentator added, "Oh, she's dislodging the bails, that is the reason, because like I told you, it can never be a stride" he said.

 

Nigar Sultana's (75 off 51) helped Bangladesh win the first T20 match by six wickets against Sri Lanka at SSC Stadium. They will again face SL on May 11 for the second T20 match.

 

 

