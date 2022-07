Commonwealth Games 2022, India Full Schedule, Day 1: All You Need To Know | CWG 2022 Birmingham

Birmimgham: Several athletes, including the hockey men’s and women’s teams of India, took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Commonwealth Games Village, Birmingham, on the eve of the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

Indian fans may have to keep their hopes in check this time as the country’s overall medals tally takes a hit because of the non-inclusion of shooting and archery. India had bagged 66 medals in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in Australia and shooting contributed 16 of them including seven of the 26 gold medals that India won. The Indians will be participating in 15 sports disciplines in Birmingham.