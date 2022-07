Commonwealth Games 2022, India Full Schedule, Day 2: All You Need To Know | CWG 2022 Birmingham

Birmingham: After a busy first day, a number of Indian athletes, including the Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the Indian badminton team and the women’s hockey team of India will compete on Day 2 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The opening day was a mixed bag for the Indian athletes. While the Table Tennis teams breezed past South Africa and Barbados with identical 3-0 victories, Australia narrowly pipped India in the Group A T20 cricket match. Srihari Nataraj made it to the back-stroke semi-finals. India dominated the India-Pakistan rivalry, Shiva Thapa triumphed 5-0 over Suleman Baloch in the 63.5 kg Boxing and outclassed Pakistan 4-0 in badminton.

Indian fans will be hoping for some strong performances from Indian athletes on Day 2 of the competition. Here is the schedule of Indian athletes for the day: