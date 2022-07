Commonwealth Games 2022, India Full Schedule, Day 3: All You Need To Know | CWG 2022 Birmingham

Birmingham: After winning four medals on day 2, a number of Indian athletes including the Indian cricket team players who will take on Pakistan, world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and young Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga will compete on Day 3 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The second day was a success for the Indian athletes as they won one gold, two silver and a bronze medal in the competition. Indian fans will be hoping for some strong performances from Indian athletes on Day 3 of the competition. Here is the schedule of Indian athletes for the day: