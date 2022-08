Commonwealth Games 2022, India Full Schedule, Day 4: All You Need To Know | CWG 2022 Birmingham

Birmingham, Day 3, Recap: India Women got the better of arch-rivals Pakistan Women and recorded their first victory in the Commonwealth Games 2022, keeping their hopes alive for the medal rounds. Indian weight-lifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched the men’s 67 kg gold medal by lifting an aggregate of 300kg (140 in snatch and 160 in clean and jerk) at the NEC Hall 3 at Solihull.

The women’s fours put the country in contention for a medal in the little-known sport of lawn bowls by reaching the semifinals on Sunday. The Indian men’s hockey team launched its campaign for an elusive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games here by thrashing minnows Ghana 11-0 at the UOB Hockey and Squash Centre.

Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal advanced to the quarterfinals of Commonwealth Games 2022 after winning their respective singles event matches.

With an assured performance, India’s 20-year-old weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won gold in the men’s 73kg division at the Commonwealth Games 2022, lifting a new games record total of 313kg at the NEC Hall number 1 in Birmingham.